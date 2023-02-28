Lionel Scaloni renews contract with Argentina to 2026

Scaloni, the coach who also led Argentina to victory in the 2021 Copa America, renewed his contract following a meeting with AFA President Claudio Tapia in Paris.

With the taste of victory still fresh after leading the team to a resounding World Cup triumph in Qatar last year, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has officially put pen to paper on Monday and extended his contract until 2026, according to the country's Football Association.

"Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to close the extension of the contract as coach of the Senior Selection until 2026," the AFA said in a statement.

The entire country can now breathe a sigh of relief and bask in the knowledge that their team is in the most capable of hands. And with FIFA's prestigious 'The Best' Awards just around the corner, all eyes are on Scaloni, who is the hot favourite to take home the title of Best Coach of 2022.