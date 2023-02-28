Lionel Messi wins FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 after leading Argentina to World Cup victory

Lionel Messi is winning this award for the second time after he first won it in 2019. Argentina, champion of the Qatar World Cup 2022, pocketed away with four trophies at the ceremony.
Messi is winning this award for the second time after he first won it in 2019. Moreover, Argentina, champion of the Qatar World Cup 2022, pocketed away with four trophies at the ceremony.
In addition to this, Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni won the Best Men's Coach Award, Best Men's Goalkeeper Award went to Emiliano Martinez and the Argentine Fans won the Best Fan Award for the first time.
Poland's amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas Award (Best Goal) with his one-foot volley scored in a match between his team Warta Poznan and Stal Rzeszow whereas the Fair Play Award winner was awarded to Luka Lochoshvili of Georgia. In a match against Austria in Vienna, Lochoshvili took out the tongue of Austrian player Georg Teigl who was unable to breathe.
After the opening speech of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the ceremony started with a video tribute to Brazilian legend Pele, who passed away at age of 82 in December last year. Pele's wife Marcia Aoki received a special recognition award.
Also Read:Lionel Messi's Argentina are champions of the world: Check how sporting legends celebrated the win
-With inputs from IANS
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 11:56 AM IST
