English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsLionel Messi wins FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 after leading Argentina to World Cup victory

Lionel Messi wins FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 after leading Argentina to World Cup victory

Lionel Messi wins FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 after leading Argentina to World Cup victory
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 28, 2023 12:10:28 PM IST (Updated)

Lionel Messi is winning this award for the second time after he first won it in 2019. Argentina, champion of the Qatar World Cup 2022, pocketed away with four trophies at the ceremony.

Lionel Messi won FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more

Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Feb 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

How a geopolitical stance changed the course for Indian bananas and apples

How a geopolitical stance changed the course for Indian bananas and apples

Feb 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Messi is winning this award for the second time after he first won it in 2019. Moreover, Argentina, champion of the Qatar World Cup 2022, pocketed away with four trophies at the ceremony.
In addition to this, Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni won the Best Men's Coach Award, Best Men's Goalkeeper Award went to Emiliano Martinez and the Argentine Fans won the Best Fan Award for the first time.
Poland's amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas Award (Best Goal) with his one-foot volley scored in a match between his team Warta Poznan and Stal Rzeszow whereas the Fair Play Award winner was awarded to Luka Lochoshvili of Georgia. In a match against Austria in Vienna, Lochoshvili took out the tongue of Austrian player Georg Teigl who was unable to breathe.
After the opening speech of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the ceremony started with a video tribute to Brazilian legend Pele, who passed away at age of 82 in December last year. Pele's wife Marcia Aoki received a special recognition award.
Also Read:Lionel Messi's Argentina are champions of the world: Check how sporting legends celebrated the win
-With inputs from IANS
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 11:56 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ArgentinaLionel Messi

Previous Article

New Zealand defeat England by 1 run: A look at narrowest wins in history of Test cricket

Next Article

Sachin Tendulkar to receive life-size statue at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X