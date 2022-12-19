Here's what Lionel Messi was wearing when lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy for Argentina

The robe that Messi was wearing on the podium is called a bisht, which is a traditional Arabic men's cloak that is usually worn by dignitaries at weddings and other formal occasions.

Argentina finally ended their 36-year wait to lift the World Cup trophy once again as their captain and talisman Lionel Messi led them to their third triumph at the tournament and first since Diego Maradona lifted the coveted trophy in 1986.

In a game that will go down in World Cup history as one of the greatest Finals played, France came from behind twice to send the game to penalties at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

Messi scored twice, including a 108th-minute extra-time goal, only to see his team pegged back by Kylian Mbappe who pushed the game into a penalty shootout as he became the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since Sir Geoff Hurst for England in 1966.

Argentina's Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who also won the 'Golden Glove' award, stepped up in the shootout to save Kinsgley Coman's effort and Aurelien Tchouameni dragged his shot wide as Argentina prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

It was a not only a defining moment for Argentina who won the trophy for a third time but also for their captain Messi who finally got his hands on the one trophy that eluded him all through his record-breaking career.

Having already announced that this would be his final World Cup game, Messi was able to sign off on a high by lifting the trophy, however he wasn't just wearing his Argentina kit as the star was seen donning a black garment over the La Albiceleste kit.

The robe that Messi was wearing on the podium is called a bisht, which is a traditional Arabic men's cloak that is usually worn by dignitaries at weddings and other formal occasions.

The bisht is usually worn by secular officials or clergy and has a certain status attached to it as a garment and is tied to royalty, wealth and ceremonial moments.

It was certainly a bit odd considering local clothing hasn't been a feature of any previous World Cup trophy lifts and there was little Messi could do about it as he was presented the garment by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.