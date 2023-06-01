English
Lionel Messi to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.COM  Jun 1, 2023 7:08:44 PM IST (Published)

After struggling to adapt to the French league — the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored only six league goals in his first 26 games — Messi has improved this season as he developed an efficient understanding with forward Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club, coach Christophe Galtier said Thursday.

Galter said ahead of PSG's game against Clermont on Saturday that it would be Messi's last match at the Parc des Princes. Messi's contract expires at the end of June.
Also Read: Real Madrid is the most valuable football club in 2023 -- check the top-10 here
X