Lionel Messi set to join PSG after Barcelona exit; official announcement awaited

Lionel Messi has agreed to join the Paris Saint-Germain days after his Barcelona exit, reports said on August 10.

According to the French media, Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have reached a full agreement over the Argentine’s contract.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano shared a few details of the agreement in a tweet. “Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. Flag of ArgentinaFlag of France #Messi Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi

Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

The former Barcelona is expected to fly to Paris this afternoon for his medical and put pen to paper on a two-year contract with an extra season as an option, according to sports paper L'Equipe.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona wept on August 8 as he bade farewell to FC Barcelona after the club said it could no longer afford to pay the Argentine's high wages.

The PSG frontline is already formidable with Messi's former Barca teammate Neymar and young France striker Kylian Mbappe seen as two of the best players. However, the arrival of Messi, Barca's all-time record goalscorer with 682 in 27 years, will boost the club's ambitions to win a first-ever Champions League.

The French club has offered the six-time Ballon d'Or winner an initial two-year deal, thought to be worth £25m a year after tax.

According to a Reuters report, Euro 2020 hero and Paris St Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has said that he is excited at the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi next season after Barcelona announced that the Argentina great’s contract would not be renewed.

Shares in companies involved in French soccer have been rising as expectations of the Argentine football star playing in the country are gaining ground.

(With agency inputs)