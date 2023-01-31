Lionel Messi regrets actions against Netherlands in FIFA World Cup

Messi had earlier mentioned that the Netherlands manager used derogatory remarks about Argentina during the pre-match press conference. The Argentina captain was spotted arguing with Van Gaal and his assistant Edgar Davids.

World Cup 2022 winning captain Lionel Messi has expressed remorse over his actions against Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal during the World Cup quarterfinals. The Argentinian player ran in front of Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal as he cupped his hands over his ears in celebration of his 73rd-minute penalty goal.

Messi and his teammates received criticism for their behaviour following their win on penalties .

The 35-year-old Messi has won a record seven Ballon d'Or trophies given to the best player in Europe and is being touted to win his eighth this year.

Messi's two goals in the final capped a remarkable tournament where he scored seven times, finished as the best player and reached a whopping 98 goals overall for Argentina.

Messi has won the Champions League four times with his former club Barcelona, where he became a superstar and scored 672 goals before joining PSG last season. PSG on the other hand has never won the trophy and if they do well in the tournament, it will enhance the Argentine's chances of grabbing his eighth Ballon d'Or.