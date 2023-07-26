Lionel Messi nets two goals in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United

This was Lionel Messi's second appearance in Inter Miami jersey after his dramatic debut. In his maiden appearance for the MLS side the Argentine great scored a goal from a set piece late in added time to help Inter Miami break its winless streak.

Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted once as Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 4-0to advance to the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

This was Messi's second appearance for Inter Miami after his dramatic debut for the Major League Soccer side on Friday. Coming in as a substitute for his first match for Inter Miami, Messi scored a goal from a free-kick, late into extra-time to set up a win for Inter Miami.

Messi, who is now the captain of Inter Miami, received a pass from former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets and, after initially hitting the post, fired home his own rebound to put Miami up in the eighth minute to roars of approval from the home crowd. Messi slotted home a second in the 22nd minute on a diving cross from teammate Robert Taylor.

In the second half, with Inter Miami 3-0 up already, Messi initiated a counter attacking move and carried the ball in the opposition half before passing the ball to Taylor. Taylor had no problems in slotting the ball in as Miami's lead swelled to four goals.

With the win Miami have now won their group in the Leagues Cup tournament, which is a World Cup-style tournament featuring all teams from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.