CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsLionel Messi nets two goals in Inter Miami's 4 0 win over Atlanta United

Lionel Messi nets two goals in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United

Lionel Messi nets two goals in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 26, 2023 11:06:05 AM IST (Published)

This was Lionel Messi's second appearance in Inter Miami jersey after his dramatic debut. In his maiden appearance for the MLS side the Argentine great scored a goal from a set piece late in added time to help Inter Miami break its winless streak.

Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted once as Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 4-0to advance to the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

This was Messi's second appearance for Inter Miami after his dramatic debut for the Major League Soccer side on Friday. Coming in as a substitute for his first match for Inter Miami, Messi scored a goal from a free-kick, late into extra-time to set up a win for Inter Miami.
Also Read: In Pics: Kim Kardashian, LeBron James and other stars who attended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut
Messi, who is now the captain of Inter Miami, received a pass from former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets and, after initially hitting the post, fired home his own rebound to put Miami up in the eighth minute to roars of approval from the home crowd. Messi slotted home a second in the 22nd minute on a diving cross from teammate Robert Taylor.
In the second half, with Inter Miami 3-0 up already, Messi initiated a counter attacking move and carried the ball in the opposition half before passing the ball to Taylor. Taylor had  no problems in slotting the ball in as Miami's lead swelled to four goals.
 
With the win Miami have now won their group in the Leagues Cup tournament, which is a World Cup-style tournament featuring all teams from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FootballLionel Messi

Recommended Articles

View All
India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?

India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?

Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives

Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives

Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X