Lionel Messi has joined American club Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's contract for Inter Miami includes deals with brands such as Adidas and Apple. Messi could sign a deal with the American club over accepting the lucrative offer by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and joining Ronaldo, Benzema and Kante, as per reports.

Lionel Messi has decided to join Major League Soccer side (MLS) Inter Miami. He has rejected a lucrative bid by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, as per reports.

Other than the salary, the deal with American club Inter Miami also includes collaboration with Adidas and Apple and the acquisition of a chunk of the club’s share post his retirement as per The Athletic.

Messi played his last match for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on June 3 against Clermont Foot. His departure from the club was imminent for the last few months. However, he confirmed it when he entered the Parc Des Princes for the last match of the season.

The Argentinian wished to stay in Europe but after receiving no decent offer, he was forced to look elsewhere. His father and agent Jorge Messi had put out that Messi wished to play for his former club Barcelona. However, the air has now cleared as the Spanish club cannot sign the club’s highest all-time goalscorer due to La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules that would be in place from next season.

The Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had put all the efforts into brokering a deal with the legendary player. He could have been the fourth player after Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’golo Kante to be playing in the Saudi Pro League.

As per sources, he has joined Miami for a variety of reasons other than the sport itself. He also owns a house in Miami, presently rented out.

Messi has won two Ligue 1 titles and a Trophée des Champions with the French club in the two seasons. However, in both of his seasons at the club, he failed to help the club win the Champions League. He netted the ball 32 times in 71 games for PSG in all competitions.

Messi’s two-year contract has ended this summer and both parties have agreed to part ways. The seven-time best footballer winner was suspended for two weeks last month for a trip to Saudi Arabia about which the club was uninformed.

Prior to joining PSG in 2021, Messi donned the Barcelona jersey 778 times and scored a record 672 goals. In his 17-year association with the club, Leo also won 10 LaLiga titles, four Champions Leagues, and seven Copa Del Rey (Spanish Cup).