Lionel Messi has joined American club Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's contract for Inter Miami includes deals with brands such as Adidas and Apple. Messi could sign a deal with the American club over accepting the lucrative offer by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and joining Ronaldo, Benzema and Kante, as per reports.
Lionel Messi has decided to join Major League Soccer side (MLS) Inter Miami. He has rejected a lucrative bid by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, as per reports.
Other than the salary, the deal with American club Inter Miami also includes collaboration with Adidas and Apple and the acquisition of a chunk of the club’s share post his retirement as per The Athletic.
Messi played his last match for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on June 3 against Clermont Foot. His departure from the club was imminent for the last few months. However, he confirmed it when he entered the Parc Des Princes for the last match of the season.