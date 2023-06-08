Lionel Messi has joined American club Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's contract for Inter Miami includes deals with brands such as Adidas and Apple. Messi could sign a deal with the American club over accepting the lucrative offer by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and joining Ronaldo, Benzema and Kante, as per reports.

Lionel Messi has decided to join Major League Soccer side (MLS) Inter Miami. He has rejected a lucrative bid by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, as per reports.

Other than the salary, the deal with American club Inter Miami also includes collaboration with Adidas and Apple and the acquisition of a chunk of the club’s share post his retirement as per The Athletic.