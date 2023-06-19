Lionel Messi is thrilled to bow out as 'the champion of everything'

After the sensational win at the FIFA World Cup, Messi has almost 43 glittering trophies to show his greatness in the sport.

Lionel Messi who won seven Ballon d’Or awards has admitted that this would be almost the last phase of his career. After the sensational win at the FIFA World Cup, Messi has almost 43 glittering trophies to show his greatness in the sport.

Talking in a recent interview, Messi spoke about how thrilled he is to bow out as 'the champion of everything'. “Now almost at the end of my career to finish in this way as a champion of everything is something I’m enjoying immensely,” Messi said in an interview with Adidas Football.

Being one of the dominant force of the world of soccer, Messi has marked many milestones in his career. “I learned it’s not only about winning, but the journey itself also teaches valuable life lessons and I believe that desire to achieve, the willingness to try, especially when things may or may not work out is crucial. Never give up on your dreams", he said.