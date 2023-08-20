homesports NewsLionel Messi fires Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title win, adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament

Lionel Messi fires Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title win, adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament

Messi's overjoyed teammates lifted the Argentine in the air as ecstatic Miami co-owner David Beckham raised his arms above his head in triumph. The Argentine superstar also walked away with two personal accolades as he finished as the tournament's top-scorer and was also adjudged the Best Player of this edition of the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak with the MLS side to seven games.
Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal since joining the team with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net.


Nashville's Fafa Picault leveled for the home team in the 57th minute and both teams came agonizingly close to taking the lead in the rollercoaster second half.
 
In the shootout, Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco missed the final kick of the night to deliver Inter Miami, who joined the league in 2020, their first trophy.
