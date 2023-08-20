Lionel Messi fires Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title win, adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak with the MLS side to seven games.

Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal since joining the team with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net.

Love to see it. 🤝©️ Leo Messi made sure previous @InterMiamiCF captain DeAndre Yedlin played an equal role in lifting the club's first trophy. pic.twitter.com/LOoY0ip751— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023

Nashville's Fafa Picault leveled for the home team in the 57th minute and both teams came agonizingly close to taking the lead in the rollercoaster second half.

In the shootout, Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco missed the final kick of the night to deliver Inter Miami, who joined the league in 2020, their first trophy.

Messi's overjoyed teammates lifted the Argentine in the air as ecstatic Miami co-owner David Beckham raised his arms above his head in triumph.