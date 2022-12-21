Meet Hulk, the darling of Argentina football fans

A now-viral video, posted on TicTok by the PostUnited account, shows Argentina football fans greeting Hulk, Lionel Messi’s large Dogue de Bordeaux, as they celebrate their World Cup victory. The video has already gotten over a million views.

As the non-stop celebration visuals on the streets of Argentina keep flooding social media timelines, a particular video has now got the dog lovers' community involved too.

Even Messi’s dog is getting celebrated. pic.twitter.com/M7FW9KEuAX — Nanakay253 (@Nanakaynie) December 20, 2022

Messi has earlier posted videos of playing football with Hulk as well as having a kick around with his sons. There were reports of Hulk getting a big cheer at the Buenos Aires airport too along with the La Albiceleste.

Dogue de Bordeaux also referred to as the French Mastiff, are considered sweet and gentle in nature and are known to make good family dogs. It's reported that Messi adopted Hulk in 2016.

Fans were earlier seen greeting Messi's grandmother too with songs at her house in Rosario, Argentina.

The Argentian captain and the full team arrived in Buenos Aires late at night but were greeted by millions flocking the roads and celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2022 victory in an open-bus victory parade.

The whole country has been in party mode since the dramatic victory over France in Sunday's final in Qatar, which has helped mask economic woes in the South American nation battling one of the world's highest inflation rates.

The penalty shootout victory made the country world champions for the first time since Diego Maradona hoisted the trophy in 1986 and the third in total.

The government made Tuesday a national holiday to allow fans to celebrate the win.

Messi, 35, has burnished his reputation as one of the world's greatest ever with the win as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a scintillating 3-3 draw after extra time.

He has said it was his last match in the World Cup, though he plans to play a few more games for the national side.