Argentina reclaims top spot in FIFA rankings after six-year hiatus
By Anand Singha  Apr 6, 2023 5:08:29 PM IST (Published)

The shift in rankings saw France move up to second place after their impressive wins against the Netherlands and Ireland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

In a thrilling turn of events, Argentina on Thursday has taken back its position at the top of the FIFA rankings, dethroning the reigning champions, Brazil. It has been six long years since Argentina held the coveted No. 1 spot, and the achievement is a testament to the team's hard work and dedication.

The triumph came after Argentina won last year’s World Cup in Qatar by beating France in the final. Additionally, Lionel Scaloni's side beat Panama 2-0 and Curacao 7-0 in friendlies, securing their place at the top of the rankings.
The shift in rankings saw France move up to second place after their impressive wins against the Netherlands and Ireland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Brazil, on the other hand, slipped to third place after a shocking loss to Morocco in a friendly match.
Also read: RCB to Retire Jersey Numbers 17 and 333 as a Tribute to AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle
Belgium remained in fourth place, while England and the Netherlands swapped places, with England moving up to fifth and the Netherlands slipping down to sixth place. Croatia held on to the seventh spot, and Italy moved up to eighth place. Portugal and Spain completed the top 10, rounding out a list of the world's best teams.
One of the most significant movers in the latest rankings was the Central African Republic, who jumped an impressive ten places to 122nd. The team's performance showed their potential to make a mark on the international stage.
Also read: Lionel Messi honoured with a statue that stands next to Maradona and Pele figurines
