Limelight on batsmen as India take on West Indies to kick start 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle

After finishing as the runner-up of the last two editions of the ICC World Test Championship, India will be aiming nothing short of winner's medal come 2025, when the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 will be played.

To reach the final at Lord's in two years' time India will have to take care of immediate business at hand. The first challenge up against the Rohit Sharma-led side is a two-Test series against the West Indies that gets underway at Windsor Park Roseau Dominica on July 12.

After a disappointing outing against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final last month, the focus will squarely be upon Indian batters.

Although Rohit is alongside experienced warheads Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for the series, in selecting young guns Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the selectors have given the batting line up much-needed, a fresh lease of life.

Although there have been questions raised on the duo's selections. Opting for Gaikwad and Jaiswal over the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan have hinted that the selectors are looking at the Indian Premier League numbers instead of giving weightage to consistency in First Class matches.

But debate is over as Gaikwad and Jaiswal are in Caribbean while Easwaran and Khan are left to sweat harder to finally get their much deserved national call-up.

So where does Gaikwad or Jaiswal fit in Indian batting order?

Unless team coach Rahul Dravid decides to do something extraordinary the no.3 spot is where Gaikwad or Jaiswal would bat in the two Tests against the West Indies.

Three of the top-four spots are taken in the Indian batting order. Rohit should open the batting with Shubman Gill with Kohli walking in to bat at his usual no.4 slot. The no.3 spot is up for grabs as the selectors axed veteran Cheteshwar Pujara after his disastrous show in the ICC WTC Final against the Aussies.

From the news coming in from Dominica, in all likelihood it will be Jaiswal who is poised to make his debut ahead of Gaikwad.

There will be a fair amount of excitement around Jaiswal's batting as it will mark a drastic shift in the kind of batters who have batted at the said position.

Firstly, for the longest time the no.3 spot has been manned by a right-handed batter. Pujara has batted as a no.3 batter in 155 innings. Before Pujara, it was Dravid who batted at the all-important spot 219 times.

Secondly, both Pujara and Dravid have had a conservative approach to their batting. The two liked to spend copious amount of hours in the middle before they could start playing some attacking shots. In a stark contrast, Jaiswal is a product of new-age slam-bang T20 cricket and the youngster will not shy away from belting the ball from the word go.

It remains to be see how the experiment with Jaiswal at no.3 goes.

Eyes on other batsmen too

While the world will drool over Jaiswal's exploits, the focus should also remain over the contributions of other batsmen as well.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat was India's preferred option as the wicket-keeper batsman for the WTC Final. Bharat, though a safe option with gloves behind the stumps, did not help his cause with the returns of 5 and 23 in the final. In the Border-Gavaskar series played earlier this year, Bharat's returns weren't impressive either. He managed to score 101 runs across six innings. It would be interesting to see if the team management persists with Bharat or will they give Ishan Kishan a chance.

Kishan is yet to play a Test but could be a like-for-like replacement for Pant. Like Pant, Kishan is also a left-hander and also possess the similar attacking instincts.

But considering the match-winning innings that Pant has played over the years, filling-in for the dynamic wicket-keeper batter, remains a tall task for both Bharat and Kishan.

At the top of the order, Indian cricket fans would hope that Gill's showing in the ICC WTC Final are only a minor blip in an otherwise stellar year that the opening batter is enjoying.

Rahane came good in the losing cause against Australia. His good showing has been rewarded with him being promoted as the team's vice-captain. But let us not forget that before returning for the WTC Final, he spent nearly 18 months outside the Test squad.

Last but not the least, Rohit and Kohli, have to also come good with the bat in the series. It has been a case of law of diminishing returns with the side's two most senior batsmen. But with them being on the wrong side of 30s and with the fresh blood waiting in the wings, the clock is also ticking for them as well.