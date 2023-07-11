Limelight on batsmen as India take on West Indies to kick start 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle

Although Rohit is alongside Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for the series, in selecting young guns Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the selectors have given the batting line up much-needed, a fresh lease of life. On top of all this, India are yet to find a suitable wicketkeeper batsman in the mold of Rishabh Pant. Rahane only made his Test comeback after being on the sidelines for close to 18 months. Last but not the least, Rohit and Kohli, have to also come good with the bat in the series. It has been a case of law of diminishing returns with the side's two most senior batsmen for sometime now.

After finishing as the runner-up of the last two editions of the ICC World Test Championship, India will be aiming nothing short of winner's medal come 2025, when the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 will be played.

To reach the final at Lord's in two years' time India will have to take care of immediate business at hand. The first challenge up against the Rohit Sharma-led side is a two-Test series against the West Indies that gets underway at Windsor Park Roseau Dominica on July 12.

After a disappointing outing against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final last month, the focus will squarely be upon Indian batters.