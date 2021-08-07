Let there be Gold: India reacts as Neeraj Chopra bags first gold since 2008

Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Saturday as the 23-year-old clinched gold in the Athletics men's javelin final on his Olympic debut. Chopra becomes the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal.

Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, seized the lead with a throw of 87.03 on his first attempt, a distance no other competitor achieved during the final, winning India's first gold of the Tokyo Games as his overjoyed teammates and coaches watched from the stands.

Various personalities from across the country took to Twitter to celebrate this incredibly glorious moment . Abhinav Bindra, the only individual Olympic gold medalist (before Chopra) congratulated the young winner.

"Take a bow, young man! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you! Also, welcome to the club, a much-needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you," Bindra wrote.

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

"Our first individual Gold might have taken over a century to come, but the comparatively minuscule time taken for your to bring home the second is a solid indication that we, as a sporting nation, are on the rise," he added.

Virender Sehwag, a former India cricketer, widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time, said Chopra is a rocket.

"He's a rocket, it's Gold and there are a billion tears of joy. Such days don't come easy. The first Indian ever to win an Olympic medal in Athletics and it is a Gold medal. Neeraj Chopra, you champion. We are so proud of you. Thank you for giving us so much joy," Sehwag wrote.

Woooww!He’s a rocket ,it’s a Gold and there are a billion tears of joy.Such days don’t come easy.The first Indian ever to win a Olympic medal in Athletics and it is a #GoldMedal . #NeerajChopra you champion. We are so proud of you. Thank you for giving us so much joy. pic.twitter.com/2MHz2tht7F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2021

Gautam Gambhir, an India politician and former cricketer, who had hammered 97 runs in the 2011 Cricket World Cup final and helped India in winning the trophy for the first time after 1983 also congratulated Chopra.

"His arm represents the strength of 1.3 billion people!" he wrote.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, while congratulating Chopra said his javelin gold "breaks barriers and creates history".

"Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!" the President wrote.

"History has been scripted at Tokyo," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter. "The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the gold," the PM said.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Harsha Bhogle, one of the most prolific personalities in the global cricket broadcasting industry said he feels like a child again.

"This is India's moon-landing moment. One of the greatest days in India sport. Overjoyed. Feel like a child again," Bhogle said.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Chopra with Bahubali, the protagonist of a famous Indian action and war movie of the same name.

"We're all in your army, Baahubali," he tweeted.

With inputs from Reuters