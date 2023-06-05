"Leo wants to return to Barcelona," says Messi's father as Argentine star's transfer saga heats up

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about him moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Hilal in a mega deal soon. His Portuguese counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo paved the way for the same with his transfer to Al-Nassr FC late last year and French star striker Karim Benzama is expected to follow suit by making a switch to the middle-eastern country after his departure from Real Madrid.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi's father has revealed that the star footballer is eager to rejoin his boyhood club FC Barcelona after having officially exited from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi had been synonymous with Barcelona before having to leave the club two years back as his high wages meant that the Blaugrana ran into trouble with the La Liga's strict financial regulations.

"Leo wants to return to Barca and I would also like him to return. We are confident that Leo can come back," Messi's father Jorge said in an interview with Twitch channel Jijantes FC.

Barcelona's finances have slightly improved since then, but according to LaLiga, they are still over the cap and remain unable to register new contracts signed months ago, including defender Ronald Araujo and midfielder Gavi.