Leicester cricket ground in England named after Sunil Gavaskar

A cricket ground in Leicester in England was named after one of India's cricket legends - Sunil Gavaskar. The cricketer turned commentator took to Instagram to inform his fans about the same.

Gavaskar, thanking for the honour he received, said to TOI, “I am delighted and honoured that a ground in Leicester is being named after me. Leicester is a city with possibly the strongest supporters of the game, especially Indian cricket, and therefore it is a huge honour indeed."

Also, a giant portrait of the former cricketer has already been painted in one of the pavilion walls of the five-acre field. According to several media reports, the initiative was taken by Indian-origin MP Keith Vaz from Leicester, who has been representing the city for more than 30 years.

The 73-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest test batters and became the first ever cricketer from the country to have a ground named after him in England. He was part of the 1983 World Cup winning team and was the first cricketer to score 10,000 Test runs.