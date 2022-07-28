    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Leicester cricket ground in England named after Sunil Gavaskar

    Leicester cricket ground in England named after Sunil Gavaskar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    According to several media reports, the initiative was taken by Indian-origin MP Keith Vaz from Leicester, who has been representing the city for more than 30 years.

    Leicester cricket ground in England named after Sunil Gavaskar
    A cricket ground in Leicester in England was named after one of India's cricket legends - Sunil Gavaskar. The cricketer turned commentator took to Instagram to inform his fans about the same.
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
    Gavaskar, thanking for the honour he received, said to TOI, “I am delighted and honoured that a ground in Leicester is being named after me. Leicester is a city with possibly the strongest supporters of the game, especially Indian cricket, and therefore it is a huge honour indeed." 
    Also, a giant portrait of the former cricketer has already been painted in one of the pavilion walls of the five-acre field. According to several media reports, the initiative was taken by Indian-origin MP Keith Vaz from Leicester, who has been representing the city for more than 30 years.
    The 73-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest test batters and became the first ever cricketer from the country to have a ground named after him in England. He was part of the 1983 World Cup winning team and was the first cricketer to score 10,000 Test runs.
    Gavaskar now works as a commentator and writes columns on cricket.
     
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    With 136 gold on offer for women and 134 gold for men CWG 2022 aim to inspire more women participation in sports

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng