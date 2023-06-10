Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Bishan Singh Bedi’s long-standing record

Jadeja touched this milestone after dismissing Steve Smith and Travis Head in the second innings. Both Smith and Head scored centuries in the first innings of the WTC final.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja breaks a long-standing record of India's most successful left-arm spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. On the third day of the India-Australia World Test Championship final, Jadeja took 267 wickets in 65 Test matches with an economy rate of 2.44 and an average of 24.25. Bedi held this record for the longest time with 67 games under his belt.

Australia has set India a target of 444 and 4 1/2 sessions to win the World Test Championship final at the Oval. Australia captain Pat Cummins declared their second innings closed at 270-8 just over an hour after lunch on the fourth day Saturday after he sliced Mohammed Shami high to point on 5.