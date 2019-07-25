Business
Learning app Byju's to replace Oppo on Indian team's jersey
Updated : July 25, 2019 03:37 PM IST
Virat Kohli and his men will be wearing the jersey with the new brand name from the upcoming home season, beginning with the assignments against South Africa from September 15.
