Leading sports tech and media platform Sportzcraazy acquires Kabaddi Adda

Sportzcraazy, a leading sports tech and media platform, has announced the acquisition of media content platform Kabaddi Adda. Through the acquisition Sportzcraazy will be taking the majority and controlling stakes in Kabaddi Adda. Sportzcraazy is present in cricket, football and esports space apart from kabaddi. Kabaddi Adda was founded by Arvind Sivdas and renowned sportscaster Suhail Chandok along with Dhanya P & Srikanth Viswanathan.

With this acquisition, the combined reach of Sportzcraazy and Kabaddi Adda will extend to a community of over 5 million monthly enthusiasts in India, with its social following in excess of 3 million giving them a clear leadership position in the digital Kabaddi space. Sportzcraazy intends to host Kabaddi leagues and large scale tournaments across the country to build local and regional player opportunities.

Given Sportzcraazy’s stronghold in the player sports tech space, this association will further build and enhance the Kabaddi sports tech business, with player performance data including player performance statistics, player form and auction related information. With data collated for over 5000+ players, across 1500 matches over 50 tournaments, spanning over the last 10 years, the data will help with scouting of players for leagues, coaching, newsroom to name a few.

Kabaddi Adda was valued at INR 13.33 crore and became the first sports company to receive an offer on Shark Tank, with sharks Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar investing INR 80 lakh for 6% of the company. In 2019, Kabaddi Adda also received funding from Artha Venture Funds, a SEBI-approved fund, demonstrating investor confidence in the company's vision.Founded by Vaibhav Jaiswal and Aditee Gulati,

Sportzcraazy focuses on sports media, merchandise and events. They are also active investors in the sports tech ecosystem and aim to acquire more sports tech platforms going forward.On asking about the acquisition, Vaibhav Jaiswal, Founder and CEO, Sportzcraazy, said “Having the largest community and with sports tech focused towards Kabbadi, the second most viewed sport in the country, we see vast opportunity in the sport. Sportzcraazy plans to work with kabbadi players through grass root engagement enabling regional players to showcase their talent”--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Sportzcraazy:

Sportzcraazy is a sports tech and media platform under the Sportzcraazy Technologies Pvt Ltd, which covers the latest news and updates from around the globe. The website covers five major sports like cricket, football, kabaddi, RMG, fantasy gaming, and esports content, prediction, and more. Sportzcraazy Technologies Pvt Ltd also helps sports content creators monetize and optimize their digital assets.

About Kabaddi Adda: Founded in 2019 by Arvind Sivdas, Dhanya P, Suhail Chandhok and Srikanth Viswanathan, Kabaddi Adda quickly became a go-to platform for kabaddi fans, players and enthusiasts in India. It established itself as a leading source of information on kabaddi tournaments and events, focusing on providing in-depth coverage of the sport