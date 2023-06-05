'Law remains same for all': Home Minister Amit Shah assures protesting wrestlers

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian met Amit Shah at his official residence in Delhi, according to reports.

India's top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been on a warpath against BJP MP Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the last few weeks. Now recent reports suggest that the protesting grapplers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening.

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian met Amit Shah at his official residence in Delhi, according to reports.

Shah assured the protesting wrestlers that the law remains the same and asked them to allow the “law take its own course”, according to reports.

According to a report by India Today, the meeting went on till late night on Saturday as the wrestlers conveyed their demand for the arrest of the WFI chief. However, the meeting failed to break the ice and the wrestlers said that they "did not get the reaction they wanted from the Home Minister.”

Satyawrat Kadian, the husband of Sakshi Malik, opened up about the wrestlers’ meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We did not get the reaction we wanted from the Home Minister so we came out of the meeting. We are chalking out our strategy for the future course of the protest. We will not back down,” Kadian was quoted as saying by India Today.

It remains to be seen how the wrestlers plan their next course of action. This meeting comes after the wrestlers had given a five-day ultimatum to the authorities to act against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Furthermore, this meeting was held days after the protesting wrestlers tried to immerse their medals in the Ganga River as a sign of protest. On May 30, when the wrestlers reached Haridwar’s Har ki Pauri, they were persuaded by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait not to take the drastic step.

It is worth noting that Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has also promised the wrestlers a “fair probe into their allegations.”