'Law remains same for all': Home Minister Amit Shah assures protesting wrestlers

India's top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been on a warpath against BJP MP Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the last few weeks. Now recent reports suggest that the protesting grapplers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening.

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian met Amit Shah at his official residence in Delhi, according to reports.

Shah assured the protesting wrestlers that the law remains the same and asked them to allow the “law take its own course”, according to reports.