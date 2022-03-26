IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated after CSK vs KKR game

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature 10 teams for the first time after 2011. Following a similar format, each participating team will be playing a total of 14 matches - twice against five teams and once against four other teams. The top four teams on the IPL 2022 points table at the end of the league stage will qualify for the Playoffs stage. The IPL standings are decided on the number of points each team has. If more than one team is tied with the same number of points, the ‘Net Run Rate’ (NRR) is taken into consideration. Standings are updated with the completion of each match.

In the opening fixture of IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Riders.
The second match of IPL 2022 is between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Check the complete IPL 2022 schedule here.
TeamsMatches Won Lost TiedNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
Chennai Super Kings0000000
Delhi Capitals0000000
Gujarat Titans0000000
Kolkata Knight Riders0000000
Lucknow Super Giants0000000
Mumbai Indians0000000
Punjab Kings0000000
Rajasthan Royals0000000
Royal Challengers Bangalore0000000
Sunrisers Hyderabad0000000
Check the leading run-scorers of IPL 2022 here.
Check the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2022 here.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR, 1st Match, LIVE score: Umesh Yadav strikes early, sends back Gaikwad on duck

Next Article

Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv extended curfew cancelled; 136 children killed since invasion began, says Ukraine