Viacom18 set to broadcast the LaLiga promotion playoffs in India

The playoffs will be broadcasted LIVE across Viacom 18 platforms: Jio Cinema, MTV, Sports 18 beginning from 8th June 2023.
As the teams would battle for the one LaLiga spot left in the Spanish Segunda División (Spanish Second Division), Viacom 18 will broadcast the highly anticipated LaLiga Smart Bank 2022-23 Playoffs live in India.
The playoffs will begin from 8th June 2023 onwards and the Indian football enthusiasts can watch the action live on Jio Cinema, MTV, Sports 18 – 1 & Sports 18 – HD channels.
The four teams that are in contention are Levante UD, Albacete Balompié, SD Eibar & Deportivo Alavés, The playoffs will determine which team will have the opportunity of making it to LaLiga for the 2023-24 season. With all contenders having played in LaLiga top category previously, these playoffs will provide each club the chance to be back in the topflight of Spanish football.
With so much at stake, the playoffs promise drama, entertainment & above all, a football experience like no other. For Indian fans, this will be an occassion to witness a mix of talent along with experience on.
With each team pinning their fortunes on their marquee players, fans will be able to witness 4-time Europa league winner, Vicente Iborra donning Levante UD jersey.
Luca Zidane will hope to lead SD Eibar back to the top while hoping to step out of his father Zinedine Zidane's shadow and create a name for himself. Zinedine Zindane is amongst the only nine players to have won the treble of the World Cup, the Champions League and the Ballon D'or.
Two players at different spectrums of their career for Deportivo Alavés & Albacete BP are Spanish icon Víctor Laguardia & Jonathan Dubasin respectively. Whether they will look to turn back the time or come off age on one of the biggest moments of the season.
Watch the LIVE coverage of LaLiga Smart Bank 2022-23 on Jio Cinema, MTV, Sports 18 – 1 and Sports 18 – HD starting from 8th June 2023.
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Live Broadcast Destination
|08/06/23
|12:30 AM
|Levante UD Vs Albacete Balompié
|Jio Cinema, MTV, Sports 18 – 1 and Sports 18 – HD
|09/06/23
|12:30 AM
|Deportivo Alavés Vs SD Eibar
|Jio Cinema, MTV, Sports 18 – 1 and Sports 18 – HD
|12/06/23
|12:30 AM
|To Be Confirmed
|Jio Cinema, Sports 18 – 1 and Sports 18 – HD
|18/06/23
|12:30 AM
|To Be Confirmed
|Jio Cinema, Sports 18 – 1 and Sports 18 – HD
Let’s see who joins Granada CF and UD Las Palmas to get promoted to the upcoming season of LaLiga.
(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
