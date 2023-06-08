Viacom18 set to broadcast the LaLiga promotion playoffs in India

The playoffs will be broadcasted LIVE across Viacom 18 platforms: Jio Cinema, MTV, Sports 18 beginning from 8th June 2023.

As the teams would battle for the one LaLiga spot left in the Spanish Segunda División (Spanish Second Division), Viacom 18 will broadcast the highly anticipated LaLiga Smart Bank 2022-23 Playoffs live in India.

The playoffs will begin from 8th June 2023 onwards and the Indian football enthusiasts can watch the action live on Jio Cinema, MTV, Sports 18 – 1 & Sports 18 – HD channels.

The four teams that are in contention are Levante UD, Albacete Balompié, SD Eibar & Deportivo Alavés, The playoffs will determine which team will have the opportunity of making it to LaLiga for the 2023-24 season. With all contenders having played in LaLiga top category previously, these playoffs will provide each club the chance to be back in the topflight of Spanish football.