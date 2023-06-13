LaLiga Santander Roundup: 10 key things we learned this week

Following Karim Benzema’s departure at Real Madrid, there was a question mark over who would be the new captain of the capital city club. Nacho, who was the vice-captain this past season, had a contract that was set to expire this summer, but the centre-back has announced that he is going to stay at the Bernabéu for another season, meaning he’ll become the primary captain of the team.

The 2022/23 LaLiga Santander season may be over with FC Barcelona winning the title by a margin of 10 points ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid FC. Polish superstar striker Robert Lewandowski topped the goal-scoring charts with 23 goals in 34 appearances.

Sevilla secured a qualification to the UEFA Champions League by winning the UEFA Europa League despite finishing 12th in the points table. Regardless of these happenings, the developments are unfolding thick and fast in the La Liga and here is a catchup of the same.

1: Mendilibar is staying on as Sevilla FC coach

It has been confirmed that José Luis Mendilibar is going to continue at Sevilla FC, the club he led to Europa League glory this past season. After taking over in March, the Basque tactician completely turned the Andalusian team’s form around and has earned a one-year contract extension, meaning he is now set to stay until the summer of 2024.

2: RC Celta and Carvalhal go their separate ways

Portuguese coach Carlos Carvalhal was able to help RC Celta avoid relegation from LaLiga Santander, thanks in large part to a final matchday victory over FC Barcelona. That proved to be his final game in charge of the club, given that the coach and RC Celta both released statements this past week confirming that he won’t be staying on.

3: Nacho will be Real Madrid’s new captain

Following Karim Benzema’s departure at Real Madrid, there was a question mark over who would be the new captain of the capital city club. Nacho, who was the vice-captain this past season, had a contract that was set to expire this summer, but the centre-back has announced that he is going to stay at the Bernabéu for another season, meaning he’ll become the primary captain of the team.

4: Real Madrid are bringing in reinforcements

After announcing the departures of a handful of players, Real Madrid have already started bringing in reinforcements. This past week it was announced that left-back Fran García is moving from Rayo Vallecano to Real Madrid, returning to the club whose academy he came through, while winger Brahim Díaz is coming back to the Spanish club following his loan spell at AC Milan.

5: Real Sociedad strengthen at right-back

Another club to have already announced a summer 2023 transfer is Real Sociedad. The Basque side confirmed the acquisition of Hamari Traoré this past week, signing the 31-year-old right-back from French side Rennes.

Cenk Ozkacar in action for Valencia CF

6: Catena is moving to CA Osasuna

CA Osasuna have announced their first transfer of the summer, with the Pamplona-based side bringing Alejandro Catena in from Rayo Vallecano. The 28-year-old centre-back was one of the most important players at the Madrid-based club over the past couple of seasons and will now continue his career at El Sadar with a side gunning for European football.

7: Loans become permanent at Valencia CF and Sevilla FC

Both Valencia CF and Sevilla FC turned a loan deal for a centre-back into a permanent transfer this past week. At Mestalla, Los Che were so impressed with Cenk Özkacar that they activated an option to make his loan from Lyon permanent, with the Turkish defender signing a deal until 2028. Meanwhile, Sevilla FC activated a similar option to make Loïc Badé’s loan from Rennes a full-time move until 2027.

8: Joaquín leaves Real Betis with another record

After matching the all-time LaLiga Santander appearances record in the final competitive game of his career, Joaquín helped set another record this past week. Real Betis held a testimonial match to celebrate the career of the club legend and the attendance of 59,621 was the largest ever registered at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, with so many fans turning up to bid farewell to their hero.

9: Either Levante UD or Deportivo Alavés will be promoted

The LaLiga SmartBank promotion playoff semi-finals were completed this past week, with Levante UD defeating Albacete Balompié 6-1 on aggregate and Deportivo Alavés overcoming Basque neighbours SD Eibar 3-1 on aggregate. These two teams are now contesting the final, the first leg of which finished 0-0. Therefore, the final promotion spot will be decided on Saturday June 17th at the Estadi Ciutat de València.

