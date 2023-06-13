LaLiga Santander Roundup: 10 key things we learned this week

By CNBCTV18.com

Following Karim Benzema’s departure at Real Madrid, there was a question mark over who would be the new captain of the capital city club. Nacho, who was the vice-captain this past season, had a contract that was set to expire this summer, but the centre-back has announced that he is going to stay at the Bernabéu for another season, meaning he’ll become the primary captain of the team.

The 2022/23 LaLiga Santander season may be over with FC Barcelona winning the title by a margin of 10 points ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid FC. Polish superstar striker Robert Lewandowski topped the goal-scoring charts with 23 goals in 34 appearances. Sevilla secured a qualification to the UEFA Champions League by winning the UEFA Europa League despite finishing 12th in the points table. Regardless of these happenings, the developments are unfolding thick and fast in the La Liga and here is a catchup of the same.

1: Mendilibar is staying on as Sevilla FC coach