Modric assumes Real Madrid vice-captaincy, Barcelona sign Gundogan and other top events in the LaLiga Santander this week

İlkay Gündoğan is coming to LaLiga, with FC Barcelona having won the hotly contested race to sign the German midfielder. Given that Gündoğan just captained Manchester City to a treble, he is one of the most impactful players in the world right now and will play for the Blaugrana for at least the next two seasons.

With the transfer market having officially opened on July 1, this past week was a busy one in LaLiga. Several Spanish clubs completed signings, while there were other major headlines too, as mentioned below. To provide some context, the 2023/24 La Liga season will begin from August 11, Friday, and will conclude on May 26, 2024, Sunday. The second-tier of the Spanish league will kick off on the same but will run till June 2, 2024, Sunday.

FC Barcelona win the race to sign Gündoğan

Luka Modrić is staying at Real Madrid and will be vice-captain

In addition to transfers, there were also some contract renewals over the past seven days. The most high-profile of all the renewals was, without doubt, that of former Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modrić, who has agreed a one-year extension to stay at Real Madrid, where he will be vice-captain of the club, only behind Nacho.

Atlético de Madrid will change the club badge

Following a referendum for members, with 77,690 participating, Atlético de Madrid announced that they will change the club badge in the summer of 2024, returning to a previous design that was loved by the fans. “In response to this majority vote of our members, as of July 1st, 2024, the previous badge will once again be the official one of our club,” the institution announced.

The 2023/24 calendar for the second division is drawn

The 22 teams that make up the second tier of Spanish football found out their schedules this past week, and there are several big fixtures to look forward to. That includes the derbies of the second division, such as Real Oviedo vs Real Sporting in Matchday 5, on the weekend of September 10, or Real Zaragoza vs SD Huesca in Matchday 16, on the weekend of November 19.

