Modric assumes Real Madrid vice-captaincy, Barcelona sign Gundogan and other top events in the LaLiga Santander this week

With the transfer market having officially opened on July 1, this past week was a busy one in LaLiga. Several Spanish clubs completed signings, while there were other major headlines too, as mentioned below. To provide some context, the 2023/24 La Liga season will begin from August 11, Friday, and will conclude on May 26, 2024, Sunday. The second-tier of the Spanish league will kick off on the same but will run till June 2, 2024, Sunday.