Modric assumes Real Madrid vice-captaincy, Barcelona sign Gundogan and other top events in the LaLiga Santander this week

İlkay Gündoğan is coming to LaLiga, with FC Barcelona having won the hotly contested race to sign the German midfielder. Given that Gündoğan just captained Manchester City to a treble, he is one of the most impactful players in the world right now and will play for the Blaugrana for at least the next two seasons.
With the transfer market having officially opened on July 1, this past week was a busy one in LaLiga. Several Spanish clubs completed signings, while there were other major headlines too, as mentioned below. To provide some context, the 2023/24 La Liga season will begin from August 11, Friday, and will conclude on May 26, 2024, Sunday. The second-tier of the Spanish league will kick off on the same but will run till June 2, 2024, Sunday.
FC Barcelona win the race to sign Gündoğan
