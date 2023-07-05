LaLiga embarks into a new strategic partnership with EA Sports

The support of strategic partners and associates has been and will continue to be fundamental. LaLiga offers a unique product that makes it a key player in the industry. It is multi-target, since it reaches people of different ages and backgrounds, it is multi-engagement, and can be interacted with in different ways and with different intensity; and it is multicultural, thanks to its strong global presence.

LaLiga has kicked off a new era with Electronic Arts Inc., the competition’s new strategic partner for the next five seasons, with a launch ceremony surrounded by clubs and strategic partners. This transformation includes a major brand evolution, touching on strategy and positioning, but also extends to tangible changes in LaLiga’s audiovisual broadcasting and digital ecosystem.

LaLiga's new direction reflects the growth it has experienced over the last decade to become the largest football ecosystem in the world.

This global transformation began with the announcement of the brand's new positioning and purpose under the slogan 'The Power of our Fútbol,' a launch with which the competition reaffirms its commitment to inspire and leave a positive impact on society.

Also Read:

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, said, "Today we begin a new era that represents a revolutionary change for both Spanish football and the industry. And we do so surrounded by clubs and strategic partners such as EA Sports, without whom none of this would have been possible. Together we want to create a better football for society and a better society for our football."

The support of strategic partners and associates has been and will continue to be fundamental. LaLiga offers a unique product that makes it a key player in the industry. It is multi-target, since it reaches people of different ages and backgrounds, it is multi-engagement, and can be interacted with in different ways and with different intensity; and it is multicultural, thanks to its strong global presence.

David Jackson, vice-president (VP) of Brand at EA Sports said, "LaLiga uniquely share our vision for a fan-first future of football, and this partnership brings us the opportunity to reframe the way in which fans engage with the game. Combining our expertise in building globally diverse audiences with LaLiga’s spirit of innovation, we will continuously challenge each other, learn, and grow together as partners."