LaLiga EA Sports reveals agreement amongst 15 clubs to standardise away seating in stadiums

The idea, which has already been implemented in LaLiga Hypermotion by LaLiga and Aficiones Unidas, involved a working group of five clubs: Athletic Club, Real Betis, Sevilla FC, Valencia CF and Real Valladolid CF, who laid the foundations for the agreement which has been made official on Friday.
An agreement has been signed by 15 LaLiga EA Sports clubs in order to standardise the conditions for away seating. Initiated by LaLiga and governed by the principle of reciprocity, this agreement stipulates the sale of a minimum of 300 seats per match to members or supporters of the visiting club at a maximum price of 30 Euros each.
LaLiga has been working together with Aficiones Unidas for 13 seasons with the aim of putting the fan at the centre of all activities. Initiatives such as Sports Tourism, which looks to promote fan travel and generate a 360º experience that includes tourism, food and culture around a football match.
Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona seconded this move and mentioned, "For Barça, this is a very appealing way of meeting the many requests for away matches, both for fans who want to travel to watch the team as well as for the thousands of Barça fans who every season await the visit of their heroes in stadiums across LaLiga EA Sports. The agreement benefits local tourism, not just in economic terms but it will also strengthen ties of friendship between cities."
