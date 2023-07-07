LaLiga EA Sports reveals agreement amongst 15 clubs to standardise away seating in stadiums

The idea, which has already been implemented in LaLiga Hypermotion by LaLiga and Aficiones Unidas, involved a working group of five clubs: Athletic Club, Real Betis, Sevilla FC, Valencia CF and Real Valladolid CF, who laid the foundations for the agreement which has been made official on Friday.

An agreement has been signed by 15 LaLiga EA Sports clubs in order to standardise the conditions for away seating. Initiated by LaLiga and governed by the principle of reciprocity, this agreement stipulates the sale of a minimum of 300 seats per match to members or supporters of the visiting club at a maximum price of 30 Euros each.

Óscar Mayo, Executive Director in the Spanish top-flight , was enthusiastic about the initiative, "We are proud to start our rebranding with such an agreement. Supporting and promoting sports tourism is one of LaLiga's main motivations, and to be able to take this agreement to the highest level is a real luxury and a dream come true. Right now, there are 15 clubs involved, and hopefully 20 in the future."

LaLiga has been working together with Aficiones Unidas for 13 seasons with the aim of putting the fan at the centre of all activities. Initiatives such as Sports Tourism, which looks to promote fan travel and generate a 360º experience that includes tourism, food and culture around a football match.