LALIGA EA SPORTS match day 4 preview: Real Madrid return to the Bernabeu and Atleti look to keep up their goalscoring form

Following the festival of goals, when there were 3.50 goals per game on average, there is great anticipation ahead of the next round of the 2023/24 LALIGA EA SPORTS season, with Matchday 4 coming up across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are several interesting fixtures to look out for, including Real Madrid’s return to the Bernabéu or the duel between Girona FC and UD Las Palmas, two of the most attack-minded sides in the competition.

The first of this round’s fixtures is the battle of Los Amarillos, as Cádiz CF host Villarreal CF on Friday evening. Villarreal CF will be looking to bounce back after they lost a seven-goal thriller against FC Barcelona last weekend, falling 4-3 but impressing in attack as Juan Foyth, Alexander Sørloth and Álex Baena all got on the scoresheet.

Later on Friday, there is another game in Andalusia as UD Almería take on RC Celta. These are two sides still searching for their first win of the new season, so both teams will be giving their all at the Power Horse Stadium.

There are four fixtures on Saturday, the first of which is Real Sociedad vs Granada CF. La Real had such a good season last term, as they finished inside the top four, but it has been a so-so start to 2023/24 as the Basque outfit have drawn each of their opening matches. As such, they’ll be determined to take all three points when last year’s LALIGA HYPERMOTION champions come to town.

At 16:15 CEST, Real Madrid play their first home match of the new season as they take on Getafe CF at the Bernabéu. This will be the chance for the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jude Bellingham and Joselu to make their home debuts for Los Blancos, who have won every game so far, so it should be a special occasion in the capital.

Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia CF is the next fixture and, considering the Basque side’s only home fixture so far was a 4-3 victory, against Sevilla FC, all eyes will be on the action at Mendizorroza to see if the goals fly in once more.

Saturday’s action then concludes with Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. These two teams have played out some thrillers in recent seasons, with both teams finding the back of the net the last eight occasions they’ve met. The goalkeepers Rui Silva and Stole Dimitrievski could both be kept busy once more.

Four more games follow on Sunday and the first is a very intriguing duel between Girona FC and UD Las Palmas, two teams who are approaching their matches with bold and attacking styles. They’re currently the two teams, alongside FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, to boast the most possession in LALIGA EA SPORTS, so it’ll be interesting to see who wins the possession battle at the Estadi Montilivi and to see who comes out on top.

The action then moves to the Balearic Islands, where RCD Mallorca welcome Athletic Club and former player Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta. After losing to Real Madrid on the opening weekend, Athletic Club have bounced back brilliantly by winning their subsequent two fixtures and they’ll hope to make it three in a row, although they’ll know that they’ve failed to win on their past three visits to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

Following that, there is a big game in the capital as Atlético de Madrid take on a Sevilla FC side who find themselves bottom of LALIGA EA SPORTS after losing all three of their fixtures so far. Atleti fans will be relishing this fixture considering they just scored seven goals last matchday and considering they thrashed Sevilla FC 6-1 when these sides met at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano at the end of last season, but Los Nervionenses are often at their most dangerous when their backs are against the wall.

El Sadar hosts the last of the Matchday 4 fixtures at 21:00 CEST on Sunday night, with CA Osasuna taking on FC Barcelona. This was a decisive fixture for Barça on their way to last season’s championship, as they came from a goal down to win 2-1 with just 10 men, thanks to goals from Pedri and Raphinha, so they’ll hope for a similar morale-boosting victory under the floodlights this Sunday night.