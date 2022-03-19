0

  • Lakshya Sen enters final of All England Championships; first Indian male shuttler to reach summit clash since Gopichand in 2001

Lakshya Sen enters final of All England Championships; first Indian male shuttler to reach summit clash since Gopichand in 2001

PTI  IST (Published)
The 20-year-old shuttler became only the third men's singles player after legends Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final after outwitting Lee 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in a gruelling semifinal match.

Lakshya Sen enters final of All England Championships; first Indian male shuttler to reach summit clash since Gopichand in 2001
World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia to storm into his maiden final at the prestigious All England Championships here on Saturday.
The 20-year-old Sen became only the third men's singles player after legends Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final after outwitting Lee 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in a gruelling semifinal match.
Lakshya Sen celebrates after defeating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia during their men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, on Saturday. Sen defeating defending champion Lee in three games 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 (Image: AP).
Padukone and Gopichand remain the only Indians to have won the prestigious event; Saina Nehwal had reached the final in 2015 but was unsuccessful in her bid to clinch the title.
Sen has been in sensational form in the past six months as he secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runner-up finish at the German Open last week.
