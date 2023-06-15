La Liga unveils new strategic positioning with 'The Power of All' campaign

This campaign is part of a much wider project, for which La Liga has surrounded itself with partners who have contributed to its development. El Ruso de Rocky is the creative agency that has led La Liga's new positioning and the definition of its purpose of "Inspiring the world through the values of football." It is also responsible for the creation and production of the ‘The Power of All’ campaign, which will be present in traditional media, such as TV and billboards, as well as across digital platforms and social media. Internationally, it will have visibility through La Liga broadcasters.

La Liga has launched 'The Power of All', a campaign that pays tribute to the competition's new strategic positioning, 'The Power Of Our Futbol', and represents the strength of the collective and La Liga's capacity to generate change from football. The new slogan declares that together we are stronger and highlights the potential of each and every person who is part of the league's ecosystem.

This audio-visual spot is the first milestone through which La Liga unveils its new mission. The video captures the essence of football, highlighting unity and strength as the elements that give meaning to La Liga. The competition seeks to change with this new approach, highlighting the collective emotion of a sport that makes us all grow.

This is conveyed by the deep breath of Aron, the protagonist of the video, a boy who, under the watchful eye of his classmates, prepares to take a penalty kick. The deep breath, a distinctive signal to gather energy at key moments in the game, is a metaphor for the encouragement of the fans, of the entire crowd that gives Aron the strength to kick the ball, symbolising the power of the group when it acts as one.

This release reflects the new direction of the league, focusing on becoming a more global, multi-target, multi-engagement, and multicultural competition that inspires the world through the values of football.

This new direction reflects the evolution that La Liga has undergone in the last decade, both in terms of size and worldwide recognition. Ángel Fernández, Head of Global Brand and Strategy at the league, said, “As a global brand, La Liga assumes the responsibility of being a role model and generating a positive impact on society. We are experiencing an unprecedented transformation and want to pay tribute to all those who are part of our football; without them, we would not be the same. We want to inspire the entire world with a global and unifying value proposition.”

This campaign is part of a much wider project, for which La Liga has surrounded itself with partners who have contributed to its development. El Ruso de Rocky is the creative agency that has led La Liga's new positioning and the definition of its purpose of "Inspiring the world through the values of football." It is also responsible for the creation and production of the ‘The Power of All’ campaign, which will be present in traditional media, such as TV and billboards, as well as across digital platforms and social media. Internationally, it will have visibility through La Liga broadcasters.