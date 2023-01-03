La Liga to analyse audio recordings and images in Vinicius Jr. racism case, here are 5 recent cases of intolerance in the league

In view of the post by Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr on his social media profiles, in which he alludes to the lack of action taken by La Liga in the fight against racism. LaLiga will continue to lead the fight against the scourge of racism, xenophobia, and intolerance in sport, not only with words but also with actions, as demonstrated by the measures outlined above.

LaLiga has filed the corresponding charges regarding the racist insults directed against footballer Vinicius Jr in the match between Real Valladolid

and Real Madrid during the last matchday, before the relevant judicial, administrative, and sporting bodies.

A criminal charge for hate crimes has been filed with the Valladolid Magistrates’ Courts, supported by audiovisual evidence gathered in the investigation carried out through images and audio clips published on open sources.LaLiga has also asked the Valladolid Magistrates’ Courts to transfer the complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Hate Crimes so that it can participate in the case.

In addition, and as has been the case for several seasons, a report of the racist insults has been submitted to the RFEF Competition Committee and the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport, to be studied and assessed for a sanction. La Liga will also increase its ongoing efforts to eradicate any kind of violence, racism, or xenophobia inside and outside stadiums. As a result, the number of LaLiga integrity officers present at matches where there is a risk of racist insults will be increased, in order to maximize detection and identification of this type of behavior, which has no place in sport.

Furthermore, in stadiums where there is considered to be a risk of possible racist behavior in the stands, messages will be broadcast over the public address system and advertising hoardings surrounding the pitch to combat and condemn racism. La Liga’s objective is zero violence in sports and in order to achieve this, a variety of training, prevention, detection, and reporting practices are carried out on each matchday, which is then reported to the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport, as well as to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Hate Crimes. Similarly, La Liga denounces and takes legal action as a plaintiff in any criminal proceedings related to violent acts occurring in the sphere of football.

La Liga continues to work with clubs, players, authorities, and all parties involved in the sport to ensure that there is no place for violent or racist behavior in football.

Reporting racist insults to the Public Prosecutor’s Office

In the case of racist insults by fans against players, in addition to reporting the facts to the aforementioned State Commission, since the 2018/19 season LaLiga has also taken these cases to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Hate Crimes.

The following is a summary of some of the complaints filed and their current judicial status.

Inaki Williams in Barcelona:

Inaki Williams in Barcelona (Image: Reuters)

January 25, 2020, during the RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Athletic Club match, held at the RCDE Stadium. In the 69th minute of the match, while Iñaki Williams was leaving the pitch, several fans shouted racist abuse.

Court Nº2 of First Instance of Cornellá de Llobregat has transferred the preliminary proceedings to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and LaLiga (as the accusing party) so that they can request the opening of an oral trial against those guilty of hurling racist insults at the Athletic Club player, Iñaki Williams. LaLiga, who reported the alleged racist insults against Williams to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, filed an indictment requesting the opening of a trial.

Vinicius Jr. In Barcelona:

Vinicius Jr. In Barcelona (Image: Reuters)

In the case of Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr., LaLiga filed a complaint with the Barcelona Public Prosecutor’s Office for Hate Crimes for the abuse he received during ElClásico at Camp Nou on October 24, 2021. LaLiga was notified by the Public Prosecutor’s Office that the complaint had been dropped “as the perpetrators of the acts have not been identified”.

Vinicius Jr. in Mallorca:

Vinicius Jr. in Mallorca (Image: Reuters)

LaLiga filed a complaint with the Balearic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Hate Crimes for the racist chants against the player during the RCD Mallorca vs. Real Madrid match on March 14, 2022 at the Estadio de Son Moix. In this case, the reason for the Prosecutor’s Office to close the complaint was because “the expression and sounds uttered, undoubtedly typical of foul and despicable attitudes, as well as offensive and completely reprehensible, do not initially appear to have, for the specific case in question, the public criminal dimension that is being claimed”.

Vinicius Jr in Madrid:

Vinicius Jr in Madrid (Image: Reuters)

Racist chants against Vinicius Jr, on September 18, 2022, inside and outside the Estadio Metropolitano, before and during the Atlético de Madrid-Real Madrid match, were also reported.

Nico Williams in Seville:

Nico Williams in Seville (Image: Reuters)

Meanwhile, Nico Williams, Iñaki’s brother and also an Athletic player, received racist abuse on March 13, 2022 at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, during the Real Betis - Athletic Club match, which was also the subject of a complaint by LaLiga. This case was also closed by the Seville Public Prosecutor’s Office for Hate Crimes because “despite not having made a statement, from studying the social media accounts of the accused, it appears that he is not a person who intends to encourage racism, or that the gestures made were intended to achieve such an end, The consideration of criminal law as a last resort leads us to consider that, despite the incorrectness of the gestures, they do not go beyond the line of a criminal offence”.

Akapo in Granada:

Akapo in Granada (Image: Reuters)

La Liga acted in the same way in the case of Carlos Akapo, then a Cádiz CF player, who also suffered racist abuse at the Estadio de los Cármenes during the match against Granada CF on February 28, 2022. On this occasion, it should be noted that Granada CF identified the fan, who also voluntarily turned himself into the police. The case is still being investigated by the Granada Public Prosecutor’s Office for Hate Crimes.

