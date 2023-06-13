Kylian Mbappe to not extend contract with PSG, likely to secure transfer this summer: Report

Kylian Mbappe was similarly embroiled in a mega transfer saga with Real Madrid last summer. He was within touching distance of securing a move to the Los Blancos before putting pen to paper on a lucrative contract with PSG. He joined the Paris-based club from AS Monaco in 2017 for a sum of $190 million.

French superstar striker Kylian Mbappe has confirmed to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he will not be triggering the clause to extend his contract with the club till 2025. Thus, Mbappe’s deal with PSG will round off next summer and hence the club risks losing out on him for free if they do not transfer him to another team in the current window.

According to reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG are furious with Mbappe’s letter that has informed them of his decision.

There is absolutely no chance that they would let him go for free next summer but they didn’t expect leaks to the media as negotiations on this front were already underway so far. Regardless, they have a contingency plan in place if Mbappe seals a transfer to any other club this summer. The player has time until the end of July to extend his stay with PSG by another year.

“Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he’ll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L’Équipé called. PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free. Sign new deal now or he could be sold,” Romano’s tweet read.

Backup already in order?

Mbappe was similarly embroiled in a mega transfer saga with Real Madrid last summer. He was within touching distance of securing a move to the Los Blancos before putting pen to paper on a lucrative contract with PSG. He joined the Paris-based club from AS Monaco in 2017 for a sum of $190 million.

The French FIFA World Cup-winning star has won the Ligue 1 five times with the team. PSG might undergo a major churn this summer if Mbappe exits given that fellow superstar forward Lionel Messi has already moved to Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) earlier this month.