Kylian Mbappe ready to sit on bench for PSG the whole season and join Real Madrid for free next summer: Report

PSG dropped Mbappe from their pre-season squad that will tour Japan and South Korea from later this month onwards. The 24-year-old FIFA World Cup winner is not ready to extend his contract with PSG and the French club believes that the player has already reached an agreement to join the Los Blancos as a free agent next summer.

Kylian Mbappe seems set to be heading towards a bitter exit from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as it now emerges that the French superstar is ready to sit out of the entirety of the coming season and secure a free transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid next summer.

The Parisian club believes that Mbappe has betrayed them after having previously publicly stated that he would not leave the club without a transfer sum. They have thus put him up for sale immediately and will be actively engaging with interested suitors straightaway.

On the other hand, Mbappe is ready to be on the bench for the coming campaign if such a situation arises. The fact that he is the French skipper and even the impending UEFA Euros 2024 does not change his mind on this issue, Sky Sports reports

“My position is very clear. I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free. We can't do that. This is a French club. He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it's not my fault. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, that's very clear,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had said earlier this month.