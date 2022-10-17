    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports Newskylian mbapp denies he wants to leave psg during transfer window 14963381.htm

    Kylian Mbappé denies he wants to leave PSG during transfer window

    Kylian Mbappé denies he wants to leave PSG during transfer window

    Kylian Mbappé denies he wants to leave PSG during transfer window
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By AP  IST (Published)

    Mini

    A series of articles published in France and Spain said that Mbappé is frustrated in Paris and is looking for a way out. The World Cup winner said he was stunned by the rumors when they surfaced last week ahead of a Champions League game.

    PSG forward Kylian Mbappé has denied reports that he wants to leave the French league club during the January transfer window.
    A series of articles published in France and Spain said that Mbappé is frustrated in Paris and is looking for a way out. The World Cup winner said he was stunned by the rumors when they surfaced last week ahead of a Champions League game.
    Read: 10 highest-paid football players of 2022
    “I'm very happy, I have never asked to leave in January," Mbappé told reporters at the Parc des Princes stadium after PSG defeated Marseille 1-0 on Sunday.
    “Some people might think I was involved in this, but I was not at all. I was as shocked as anyone else ... I just wanted to say that it's completely untrue."
    Mbappé had been close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but finally agreed to stay at PSG for two more years with an option for an extra season.
    Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 when he was still a teenager. He has often said that playing for Madrid was his childhood dream. Even when he signed his extension, the Frenchman did not rule out making the move one day.
    Also Read: The top 10 biggest transfers in European football in this summer window
     
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    FootballKylian MbappePSG

    Next Article

    Importance of education loan repayment strategy

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng