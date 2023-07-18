Krunal Pandya, Ravi Shastri amongst Indian cricketers to catch epic Wimbledon finale

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya attended the epic Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen’s Singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in London.

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya attended the epic Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen’s Singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in London. The all-rounder was accompanied by his wife Pankhuri Sharma Pandya as he posted pictures of the same across his official handles on social media platforms.

“All suited up for some magical tennis at centre court Thank you for the entertainment @Wimbledon,” Pandya tweeted.

All suited up for some magical tennis at centre court🫡🎾Thank you for the entertainment👊🔥 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EYubUVR0xX — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 18, 2023 The 32-year-old was last seen in action leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the franchise finished third in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri attended the summit clash as well. Shastri has often been a regular at the grass-court Grand Slam over the years.

“Easily one of the biggest days in an International sporting calendar. The Grandmaster is ready to lock horns with the apprentice. A guaranteed Master on this surface soon. This place just Exudes Royalty and Class every time @Wimbledon #Wimbledon,” Shastri tweeted.

Easily one of the biggest days in an International sporting calendar. The Grandmaster ready to lock horns with the apprentice. A guaranteed Master on this surface soon. This place just Exudes Royalty and Class every time @Wimbledon #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wqX2RccllQ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 16, 2023

Spanish sensation Alcaraz lifted his maiden Wimbledon title after the 20-year-old defeated Djokovic on Sunday. The ATP World No. 1 ranked player defeated the 23-time Grand Slam winner in an intense five-set encounter at the Centre Court.

Djokovic gave Alcaraz a tough run for his money right until the very end. The Serb took the lead in the first set but went down in the following couple of ones.