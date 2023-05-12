Jinnah Mondal, a net bowler with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is living his dream. After all the struggles that Mondal has seen so far, the youngster could not have asked for more. Jinnah grew up in Bibipur village of Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district. There was dearth of good coaches, neither there were cricket coaching centers in his village.

Mondal‘s father Rafiqul Mandal is a fisherman by profession. Apart from fishing, he also cultivates the land. Cricket was a dream for Jinnah .

Such was little Jinnah's passion for cricket that he used to stand at the doors of the home that had television and watch cricket.

In a needy world, Jinnah's cricket started with cobblestones lying on village streets. It is on those rocky streets where Jinnah started playing tennis-ball cricket.

But the lack of cricket infrastructure did not deter Jinnah as one day the eyes of a cricket lover fell on this die hard cricket fan. It so happened that Jinnah was at his best while playing tennis-ball cricket.

He was then called for trials at Sambaran Banerjee Academy in Kolkata. After seeing his game, the coaches at the academy agreed to teach him the game for free.

But Basirhat is far from Kolkata, so the distance from his home to the academy became an obstacle.

Jinnah's devotion for the game was such that he accepted to travel miles everyday to learn cricket, that too with a smile on his face.

It is three in the morning. The whole village is silent. Breaking the silence is twenty-one-year-old Jinnah who is on his bicycle. Everyone in the village knows that it could only be Jinnah riding his cycle at night. Jinnah is peddling fast as he has a train to catch. After cycling for hours to reach station, Jinnah manages to catch a train to Kolkata. After reaching Kolkata he is on his way to the academy. After many hours of practice, Jinnah returns home.

Seeing Jinnah's vigour, a local philanthropist Kazi Mahmud Hasan has allocated a space where the budding cricketer is free to practice.

Today Jinnah is a net bowler for KKR. Cricket is his life, his only love. All the hardships that Jinnah endured has resulted in him getting a chance to be around some of the best cricketers of the world.

Jinnah never had it easy right from his childhood. His world consists of his parents, two brothers and one sister.

As a kid Jinnah has witnessed days where it was difficult for the family to enjoy even one square meal a day. Jinnah sometimes used to accompany his father for fishing.

Seeing his son wear the KKR jersey, there is a twinkle in the eyes of Jinnah 's father.

"He grew up with poverty. Never could afford good shoes and clothes. Still, he continues to play through will power and hard work. We know we will succeed.”, says Rafiqul.

Jinnah is still far away from "making it big", but the boy continues to persist thanks to his indomitable tenacity. Jinnah now dreams of playing for the famous Knight brigade soon.

In Jinnah’s word, “I had passion for cricket but scope was not there. So I started playing with tennis ball. Then uncle from our resident took me to Kolkata to play cricket from there the journey began. I played for district now playing second division from which I got chance in Ipl as a net bowler. During 2018 and 2019 I played as a net bowler now also I am continuing doing that with all dedication.”

Julfikar Mollya (Local 18)