Jinnah Mondal, a net bowler with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is living his dream. After all the struggles that Mondal has seen so far, the youngster could not have asked for more. Jinnah grew up in Bibipur village of Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district. There was dearth of good coaches, neither there were cricket coaching centers in his village.

Mondal‘s father Rafiqul Mandal is a fisherman by profession. Apart from fishing, he also cultivates the land. Cricket was a dream for Jinnah .

Such was little Jinnah's passion for cricket that he used to stand at the doors of the home that had television and watch cricket.