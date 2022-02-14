IPL 2022 squad analysis: With core intact, can KKR's new recruits help improve on runners-up finish?

Last season’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the auction with four of their core players retained in the form of Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. The first order of business hence seemed to be addressing the captain-sized hole in the squad, which they did by acquiring Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on day 1 and followed that up with a smart buy of Ajinkya Rahane at his base price of just Rs 1 crore.

With both players boasting leadership calibre, the Knight Riders then went about retaining other core players from last season. They didn’t hesitate to splash Rs 8 Crore on all-rounder Nitish Rana and shell out Rs 7.25 crore each on speed merchants Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi.

KKR also used the accelerated auction to good effect, snapping up the English duo of Alex Hales and Sam Billings for just a combined Rs 3.5 crore. While Hales provides a great option to partner Iyer at the top of the order, Billings can slot into the wicket-keeper finisher role vacated by Dinesh Karthik.

Tim Southee (Rs 1.5 Crore) and Umesh Yadav (Rs 2 crore) were also picked up in the accelerated auction and provide good back-up options when taking into account the bags of experience they bring along with them into the KKR camp. Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was also snapped up and will provide good cover for Sunil Narine.

Besides these names KKR filled their squad with domestic talent, bringing in players such as Rashikh Salam, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar and also tennis-ball cricket sensation Ramesh Kumar who apparently impressed while on trials with the Kolkata outfit.

Taking a look at what could be their first-choice playing XI, KKR seems to have a promising squad at hand:

KKR Potential Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Rahane could play the role of anchor, allowing other batters to freely go for their shots while Russell, Narine and even Cummins to an extent offer good batting cover if the top order fails to post big runs on the board. Besides if all fail then the franchise could still just fall back on their perennial Plan B which is hoping Dre Russ single-handedly blasts teams out of the contest.

KKR also have an enviable mix of spinners with Narine and Chakravarthy bound to bamboozle batters and Rana providing a third spin option. While Umesh Yadav hasn’t exactly set the IPL alight, he still boasts express pace and alongside Mavi and Cummins forms a formidable pace attack with Iyer and Russell also providing good bowling options.

The only spot of bother seems to be in the wicket-keeper's position with Sam Billings, who hasn’t hit top form so far on Indian soil, seemingly first-choice. Alex Hales has also kept wickets in the past but it remains to be seen if he can keep to the likes of Narine and Chakravarthy and the domestic options don’t quite match up to their overseas counterparts.

On the whole, KKR has bags of talent in their camp and also players who should get along nicely with each other, bringing out the best in the squad. Cummins, Rahane and Shreyas Iyer will form a good leadership core and with a pretty balanced side, you wouldn’t bet against the franchise repeating last season’s run and at least making it into the knockout phase of the competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders - FULL SQUAD

Strength: 25 (17 Indians, 8 overseas)

Retentions: Andre Russell (Rs 12 cr), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 cr), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 cr), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 cr)

Auction picks:

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 cr), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1 cr), Alex Hales (Rs 1.50 cr), Rinku Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Abhijit Tomar (Rs 40 lakh), Pratham Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Ramesh Kumar (Rs 20 lakh)

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings (Rs 2 cr), Sheldon Jackson (Rs 60 lakh), Baba Indrajith (Rs 20 lakh)

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi (Rs 7.25 Cr), Umesh Yadav (Rs 2 cr), Tim Southee (Rs1.5 cr), Ashok Sharma (Rs 55 lakh), Rasikh Dar (Rs 20 lakh)

All-rounders: Pat Cummins (Rs 7.25 cr), Nitish Rana (Rs 8 Cr), Anukul Roy (Rs 20 lakh), Chamika Karunaratne (Rs 50 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (Rs 1 cr), Aman Hakim Khan (Rs 20 lakh)