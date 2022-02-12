Kolkata Knight Riders bag Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.5 crore; here’s a look at this Mumbai boy’s journey

The 2022 IPL auction lit up when the former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer went up for bidding. The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals promptly got the bids underway. The bid quickly blasted past Rs 6 crore. The Kolkata Knight Riders entered the bid with over Rs 7 crore. Delhi Capitals then upped their bid to Rs 9.75 crore. The newest team, Gujarat Titans, bid Rs 10 crore. Frantic bidding continued until the player was sold to KKR for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore. Shreyas Iyer may become the new captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Early Days

The 27-year-old from Mumbai first made headlines when Delhi Daredevils bagged him at the 2015 IPL auction for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore. In that season of IPL, he aggregated 439 runs from 14 matches and won the IPL emerging player of the year award.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, he was expected to be fast-tracked into the national side as his career took massive leap in the Ranji Trophy. He scored over 1321 runs at an impressive average of 73.38. As a cherry on the top, he hit a century in the finals, to help Mumbai win 41st Ranji Trophy title.

Rise to International Cricket

In 2017, after an impressive performance in the practice match against Australia where he scored 202 off 210 balls, Iyer was selected in the Test squad to replace Virat Kohli who was injured at the time. He did not receive a Test cap but was rewarded with a spot in the limited-overs squad later that year.

ODI career

Shreyas Iyer made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka at Dharamsala on December 10, 2017. In his ODI career, he has played 22 matches, scoring 813 runs with an average of 42.8 and strike rate of 100.37. He has scored one century and 8 fifties in his ODI career according to BCCI stats.

T20 Career

Shreyas Iyer made his T20 International (T20I) debut against New Zealand at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on November 1, 2017. So far he has played 32 matches, scoring 580 runs with an average of 27.61 and strike rate of 132.11. He has scored 3 fifties in his international T20 career so far as per BCCI stats.

IPL Career