India celebrated in Kolkata as Argentina won in Brazil. Referring to them as we, some 15,000 km from where Lionel Messi held aloft the Copa America trophy, Kolkatans lapped up his jinx-breaking triumph with Argentina, a much-loved team that doesn't know of their existence, their fandom.

On Saturday night (Sunday morning in India), Argentina beat arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 in their own backyard -- the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro -- to end the talisman's long wait for a major international title with the national team. Known for its unwavering loyalty and devotion to Argentina and its captain, the 'City of Joy' fondly recalled the first time Messi led the Albiceleste, in a friendly international against Venezuela in 2011, at its very own Salt lake Stadium.

FIFA-AFC match commissioner Col Gautam Kar, who officiated in that game, has vivid recollections of getting up close with the Argentine superstar when he graced the stadium for the first time during practice. "He made his first appearance, holding his boots tightly to his heart for the official training -- these are very rare sights from a star of that kind. I still remember the moment," Col Kar told .